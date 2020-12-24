Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.31.

PANW opened at $364.82 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

