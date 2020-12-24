Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

