Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Semtech were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,312 shares of company stock worth $8,708,259. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.