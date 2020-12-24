Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.