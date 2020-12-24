Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SPX were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SPX by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 121,839 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth $3,457,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.