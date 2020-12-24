Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,660 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kaman were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302,497 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Kaman by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 638,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,851.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

