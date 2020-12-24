Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $323,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 91,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 752,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 611,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $3,079,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE OII opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $820.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.