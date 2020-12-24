Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.54 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth $355,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.