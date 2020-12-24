Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $35,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

PH stock opened at $269.40 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

