Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGPHF. Societe Generale began coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Partners Group stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,135.00. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,071.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $976.68. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $535.00 and a 12 month high of $1,159.80.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

