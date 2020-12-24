Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 7,400 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00.

DT stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 156.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

