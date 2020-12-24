PAX Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,892.48 or 0.08045185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $71.53 million and $2.53 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00336887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 37,795 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

