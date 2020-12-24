Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PAYX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,315. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Paychex alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.