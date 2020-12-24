Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Payfair token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market capitalization of $37,326.65 and $1,967.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00336874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

