PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 7% Higher

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.03. 622,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,782,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

