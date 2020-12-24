Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.77

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $166.62, with a volume of 112488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion and a PE ratio of -114.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,054.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

