PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 403,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 269,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.