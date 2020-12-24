PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $896,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,675 shares of company stock worth $19,556,189 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.