Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske is anticipated to benefit from acquisitions or opening of dealerships in the U.S. and European markets. The firm has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers, thus diversifying its business. Penske's increasing digital capabilities and cost cut initiatives amid coronavirus crisis is likely to aid its near-term margins. Penske's investor friendly moves via dividends and buybacks boost shareholders' confidence. However, a coronavirus-led sluggish economy is likely to impact the near-term earnings of the automotive retailer. Foreign exchange fluctuations and rising competition in the industry are other headwinds faced by the firm. Also, elevated leverage restricts the financial flexibility of Penske. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.