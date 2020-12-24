Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $162,729.31 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $162,729.31 and $9,073.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003015 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,001,498 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

