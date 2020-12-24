PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

