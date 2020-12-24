Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 7.9%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 380,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 458,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

