Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 7,615 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $540,208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Christine Flores sold 23,924 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $936,385.36.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

