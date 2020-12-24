PirateCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $18,080.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

