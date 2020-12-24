Pirl Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $16,440.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,586,875 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

