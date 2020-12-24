Polybius Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $67,883.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00334911 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00030518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius is a token. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polybius’ official website is polybius.io

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

