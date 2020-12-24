PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $2,221.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00336887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

