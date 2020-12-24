Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Position Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

