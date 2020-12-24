Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 11,413,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,152% from the average daily volume of 911,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

