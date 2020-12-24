Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $7,273.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,489,739 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.