Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0025 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $111,226.86 and $56.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,286.46 or 0.99876717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020636 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00058204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

