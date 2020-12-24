Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,800 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $2,159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,754 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

