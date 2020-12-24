Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 63,979 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,979 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 321,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

