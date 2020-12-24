PUBLISH Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $121,415.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00136447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00678320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00151341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 234.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00373094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00062920 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

