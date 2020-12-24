PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 24.4%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares were up 24.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 1,410,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 903,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

In other news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last 90 days.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

