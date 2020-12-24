Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 222,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

