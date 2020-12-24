Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.10.

Cintas stock opened at $339.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.96 and a 200-day moving average of $319.61. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 650.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 708.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

