Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

MS stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after buying an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,330,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

