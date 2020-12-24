Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 11,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,666,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 8.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

