Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 13,312 Shares

Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at $921,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quantum by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

