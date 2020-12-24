Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.18

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 14373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
