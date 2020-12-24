Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.18

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 14373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

