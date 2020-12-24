RChain (REV) Price Tops $0.0190

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $714,153.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00319866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.