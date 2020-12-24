Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS):

12/22/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/15/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/11/2020 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ACLS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.09. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,566. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

