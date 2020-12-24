Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stamps.com (STMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) recently:

12/22/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/24/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/11/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,473. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.44. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.96, for a total transaction of $660,292.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $773,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,324 shares of company stock worth $14,802,045. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

