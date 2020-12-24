Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE):
- 12/4/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $0.55 to $0.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.70. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.60 to $0.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.
Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 232.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%.
Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.