Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE):

12/4/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $0.55 to $0.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.70. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.60 to $0.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 232.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Baytex Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 271,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Baytex Energy by 218.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,882,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Baytex Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,686,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Baytex Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,131,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

