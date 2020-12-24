RED (RED) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, RED has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $296,205.79 and approximately $9,758.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00458905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

