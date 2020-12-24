RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 133,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 89,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

