Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.65 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.51). Approximately 2,391,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,803,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.15 ($0.49).

The stock has a market cap of £312.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.63.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

