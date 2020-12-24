Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.21

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 9670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,480 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Repay by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Repay by 520.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after buying an additional 3,200,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
