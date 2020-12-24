Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.21

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 9670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,480 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Repay by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Repay by 520.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after buying an additional 3,200,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

