Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.35. 9,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

